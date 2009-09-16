Could Dan Brown’s ‘Lost Symbol’ Sell Better on Kindle Than in Hardcover?

Think of the ridiculous number of copies of The Da Vinci Code that were sold (80 million), and remember how you used to see that damn book cover on the subway, bus, train and plane four or five times a day for a year or so. And then think of the coming electronic book age, with Amazon’s Kindle blazing the trail, and a whole gaggle of different enterprises following along. Now combine these two thoughts. That’s the sort of idea that Stephen Windwalker’s trying to get across in the piece on his KND blog that noted as of 10:30am EDT yesterday the Kindle version of Dan Brown’s hotly-tipped new book was outselling the hardcover version, as shown by Amazon’s own rankings.

Windwalker’s chief conclusion from this fact is that the “Kindle edition of The Lost Symbol is the top selling item in the biggest bookstore in the world” and that, frankly, is an astounding symbol all by itself: The electronic book age is really about to burst upon us.

But before you get too excited, let’s think about things for a second: Can this possibly be “real” data? Obviously it’s true, and the “auto-delivered wirelessly” version is in fact still number one at Amazon, but people don’t just buy books from Amazon–bricks and mortar bookstores aren’t dead yet. It’ll take a while for sales data on the physical copies these stores sell to emerge. And, if experience is anything to go by, The Lost Symbol will be one of those books that literally flies off the shelves at airport bookstores as people snag a copy to digest during their flights. Before long every newsagent, department store, supermarket chain and, frankly, pet shop will have the book on sale too–particularly when it goes softcover.

So while Amazon is indeed the world’s biggest bookstore, the Amazon sales figures don’t necessarily map too well onto the total sales profile for this book. And how many Kindles are there anyway? Can the installed userbase really be big enough to rival customers for a physical copy of the book? While Amazon keeps the Kindle’s sales figure a secret, I’ll answer this right now: No. And not just because the Kindle is U.S. only, and even including the vast numbers of people who’ll access the Kindle store through their iPhone or iPod Touch. The Kindle just isn’t that popular yet.