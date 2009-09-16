This Five-Letter Word Is Key to Marketing Success: B-R-A-N-D

While the concept of personal branding has taken off, corporate branding seems to go in and out of favor. Economic cycles may have a lot to do with that. With the growth of the Internet and social technology tools, personal branding opportunities and activity have exploded. On the other hand, in some ways, the arc of Web 1.0 to 2.0+ (not to mention this current economy) has seduced many marketers into being focused on tactics at the expense of strategy including branding. Hot media tactics often substitute for the “strategy.”

If you are skeptical that brands still matter in the age of 1-1,

millennials and social media, or if you are just trying to run a business

and make numbers and don’t have the patience for brand consultant-speak

or theories, here is a quick, simple refresher on good old-fashioned

branding that works today, that can help you frame your marketing and operational tactics…to drive business results.

Your

business enterprise and marketing programs will be more successful if

they are guided by a cohesive strategy that meets the B.R.A.N.D.

criteria.

Your brand strategy must be:

B–Believable (about Belief & Behavior too)

Your brand positioning needs to be credible both with your customers and

employees. Would a Volvo strategy around the idea of “sporty” be

believable? (they seem to own “safety” for life). In addition, your

organization’s belief in a brand vision and values and execution on

that is critical. Many marketers and even some of my clients all too

often equate the brand strategy with a logo. The brand is so much

bigger. The brand strategy is about what your business stands for. It

should be championed by the CEO, internalized by all employees and

behaved and delivered, employee-to-employee, employee-to-customer. Just

ask Zappos.

And building this brand foundation internally has to take place before

an external launch (ads, trade shows, Web site, social media…),

otherwise you risk doing more harm to the brand (if your company is not

prepared deliver on its promise).

R–Relevant