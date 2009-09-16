Helping Companies Take on “the Cloud”

More and more companies are diving into cloud computing, but there are security, quality and scalability concerns. That’s where Sonoa Systems comes in.

If you’re not like The Rolling Stones and you DO want people on your cloud, listen in as I have a techy-ish convo with Chet Kapoor, CEO, and Scott Regan, SVP of Marketing, of Sonoa Systems. (Hey, I got my start as a geek! What can I say?)

Yeah, yeah, it’s 29 minutes of your life, but we get into the goods on this call and if your company is considering cloud computing, you need to understand what you’re about to sign up for.