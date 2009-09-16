I was in Chicago today at IBTTA‘s annual conference on the Transformation of Transportation. Robert Atkinson spoke. He is President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a policy think-tank, and author of The Past and Future of America’s Economy: Long Waves of Innovation that Power Cycles of Growth.

He spoke about the kind of dramatic impact that significant investments in IT and the Smart Power Grid could have on our country, comparing it to the secondary impact of the Interstate highway system in the 60s.

“When we built the highway system back in the 50s, it did a whole lot more than help people get from point A to point B. It jumpstarted the growth of the automotive industry – people bought more cars. It changed the housing distribution in the country as people adjusted their location based on the highways. It made possible the large chain department stores that brought together varieties of offerings under a single roof because trucking was improved. All of these dramatic changes were essentially built on the interstate highway system.”