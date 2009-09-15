Negative Space: The Inside-Out Illustrations of Noma Bar

Noma Bar, an Israel-born illustrator based in London, tackles politically charged issues with eloquence and wit; his subjects range from Iraq to corporate greed, and his work appears regularly in The Economist, Esquire, Wallpaper, and The Guardian. He works by honing the negative space of a drawing, so that it adds nuance to the dominant subject he’s depicting–the meaning snaps into focus only after a split-second. His best work gives you the feeling of a light bulb, popping in your head. We’ve written about Bar’s work once before, but wanted to offer a bigger selection of works from his new book,