Wall Street Journal Charges $2 for iPhone Readers

The Wall Street Journal is set to begin charging $2 per week for iPhone readers, reports Paid Content . Rupert Murdoch said that other News Corp. properties may begin using a similar model, in which Fox shows would no longer be free on Hulu and other streaming television sites. Existing Journal subscribers will pay just $1 a week for the iPhone service.

With incubators trying to solve the journalism problem and Google making its own suggestions, there’s no telling what kind of solution will be found for the ailing newspaper business model. One dollar per week isn’t much to ask, but will this model work for papers with a younger, less wealthy readership?