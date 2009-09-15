advertisement
Facebook Announces It Is “Cashflow Positive”

By Chris Dannen1 minute Read

In a shocking late-afternoon announcement, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg said his company is now a sustainable business. He made the announcement via the Facebook Blog this afternoon.

“We’re also succeeding at building Facebook in a sustainable way. Earlier this year, we said we expected to be cash flow positive sometime in 2010, and I’m pleased to share that we achieved this milestone last quarter,” Zuckerberg said in the post. Below, the company’s new headquarters in Palo Alto.

Facebook

He also announced that Facebook had hit the 300-million user mark. The site does not release its financials, but estimates put its revenue at around $300 million annually. In 2005, leaked statements showed the site operating at a net loss of $3.63 million. According to BusinessWeek, the company is worth between $3.75 and $5 billion.

