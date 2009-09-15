Audi EV Concept Boasts Insane Torque

The Tesla Roadster may be fast, and the VW E-Up might be economical , but those go-karts don’t have anything on the Audi e-tron.

The concept vehicle unveiled at the International Auto Motor Show in Frankfurt looks a lot like Audi’s R8 coupe, but with one screaming change: four electric motors and a massive battery pack capable of mustering as much as 10 times as much torque as a Ford F-350 pickup with a V-8 engine.

For those of you with calculators, that’s over 3,300 foot-pounds of all-wheel drive rocket power. The car has an equivalent of 313hp and will hit zero to 60 mph in about 4.8 seconds, too, but the most important number on this machine is the range: 154 miles.

For a relatively big coupe, that’s considerably more than most electric car makers could hope to claim. Whether Audi will actually be able to deliver on the promised range remains another story.