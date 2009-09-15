Best of TreeHugger: Google Cuts the Cost of Solar, the World’s Next Suez Canal, and Why CEOs Support Climate Action

Google’s custom solar technology will reduce costs by a staggering 60%, or at least it’s hoping too.

Been noticing more ‘biodegradable’ or ‘compostable’ plastics cropping up lately? Don’t get too excited–here’s why they provide little more than a false sense of security.

Global warming has melted enough ice in the Northeast Passage to

open a brand new, long sought-after shipping route–it will change the

way goods are transported around the world, and could become the world’s next Suez Canal.

Ever wonder why we don’t see more desalination plants around? Pablo explains the myriad difficulties of desalinizing.

A recent trend sees more and more corporate executives supporting climate action–and why they do may not be as inspiring as you’d think.

There’s been even more news than usual coming out of the clean energy sector–and most of it’s good: A new report shows that offshore wind power is on track to provide a full 20% of Europe’s power supply. Yet another study shows that phasing out coal and funding renewables could create 2.7 million jobs for the gobal economy.