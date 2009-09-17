Agriculture 2.0: The First Sustainable Agriculture Investment Conference

While no one advocates that we should stop producing food, when the finger-pointing over climate change begins, the ag industry often gets an unfair shake. If agriculture is so disproportionally bad for the planet, shouldn’t sustainable agriculture receive a disproportionate amount of the innovation? Bringing together capital sources, business leaders, and tech innovators, Agriculture 2.0 hopes to ignite the next phase of growth in sustainable agriculture. Fixing the flaws in the current food production model may just stave off a crisis that will make the current energy, climate, and economic crises look mild, and incidentally exacerbate them all. Linking farmers and scientists with the cash they need to create a new paradigm is the first step toward doing just that.