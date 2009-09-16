Isabella Rossellini Returns With 3rd Round of Green Porno

Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno, a series of shorts from the Sundance Channel that explores sex in nature, has been a runaway hit, drawing millions of viewers on a regular basis. Now Rossellini is back for the third and final season.

This time around, Rossellini is focusing on the sex lives of animals, because as she astutely observes in the UK Globe and Mail, “We don’t usually see animal penises–we just see our husbands.” And so this round of Green Porno features plenty of animal genitalia from the likes of elephant seals, shrimp, and squid.

The newest Green Porno is available online now, with a book and DVD of the series scheduled to be released on September 22. If you’ve ever wanted to see Isabella Rossellini act like a sex-starved squid, now is the time.

[Sundance Channel]