(UN)PROFESSIONAL SERVICE IMPACTS YOUR BRAND

Last week my Internet connection was not

working, so I called the helpdesk of my ISP (internet service provider). This ISP has a brand image of providing

high quality services and they are #1 in customer satisfaction survey for many

years. When I called they already had a message recorded which said that due to

maintenance problems some of the servers were not working. It also said that

the waiting time in the queue is 12 minutes. So, I was happy that it was at least

a known problem.

After 25 minutes I finally got through and

the person checked my zip code and could see that I was also impacted. Well, it

is always nice that they confirm what you already experienced… Then he said

that he would send a request to the telecoms department to put me on another

server. My problem should be fixed within 1,5 hours, al least that was his

guess.

After 1,5 hours I tried again, but no

Internet connection. I waited and tried again and again, but no results. This

experience did no good for my customer satisfaction. The next day I did call

again and the prerecorded message was still there. However it stated that the

waiting time was 1 minute. Wow, that was fast………. But I had to wait 35 minutes

to get someone on the line.