Isn’t the Healthcare debate a CR issue too?

The healthcare debate is raging. The nation hasn’t been quiet about it – not the people, the hospitals, insurers or doctors. In fact, many of us viewed this week as the President addressed Congress and urged for healthcare reform. But one group has been quiet. The absence of comment on the healthcare debate within our Corporate Responsibility community is notable.

Look at a typical

corporate responsibility issues list and it potentially includes

environment, climate, poverty, ethics, economic disparity, diversity,

education and employee wellbeing. Many companies will include

healthcare in developing countries in their corporate responsibility

scope.

Surely our own nation’s healthcare debate has all the characteristics these typical corporate responsibility issues share;

o Community/civil society impact

o Significant interaction with employee wellbeing and productivity for employers in all sectors

o Significant cost impact for most employers

o Short term cost, long term outcomes

o Direct and indirect product impact, both positive and negative, for many sectors

o Ethical dilemmas

So what has precluded that debate from happening?

I

think two things 1) the significant core business impact on the

companies in some business sectors and 2) that the debate has become

politicized. Politicization makes it hard to take positions from a CR

professional basis lest it be seen to be taking a political side in the

debate too.

I am interested in how we can structure a space for

debate on this and other future ‘hot potato’ issues within the

community of CR professionals. That space needs to be able to include

practitioners of companies whose core business is directly impacted by

the issue as well as those indirectly impacted.