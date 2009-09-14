Budget Cool-er Reader With Color Touchscreen and 3G Planned for Early Next Year

When we reviewed the Cool-er reader, we liked its lower price, but felt it lacked the polish of the Kindle. Well, now Interead says it’s working on a color Cool-er that should not only be touch-capable, but low-priced, too.

That means it’ll face off against a planned dual-screen Asus reader. And Asus has said it hopes to kick that out the door as early as Christmas.

Interead confirmed it has “big plans” for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, so there may not be long until the budget color reader showdown begins. [ElectricPig]