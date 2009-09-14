5 Ways to Create a Shared Stake in Success

Success at leading change – dramatic, sustained improvement – is largely determined by a leader’s capacity to engage others in a mutually supported vision of the future. Engagement means getting people’s whole-hearted support and participation. When this is realized, change is held in place by myriad hands, heads, and hearts.

This is critical because obstacles are part of life and you will need all the help you can get to realize success. You want resources to flow to you, people, money, and time to be dedicated by any and all who see a shared road to success. When this happens, synergies will take place you do not mandate, coordinate, and may not even be aware of. This is because your ideas have successfully spread, and other people in other places are taking action helping you move things forward.

Five Techniques for Creating a Shared Stake in Success

1. Practice exceeding others’ expectations. Every morning ask yourself, how can you “wow” somebody who is critical to your success? Do it, and meet with them face-to-face to express your appreciation. Then, engage them in a discussion on how your combined efforts are creating a better future. Ask them, “What synergies do you see in our work?” Listen and learn.

2. Engage others in conversation to discover their answers to these questions:

a. What are your most pressing issues?

b. What needs do you have that are not being met?