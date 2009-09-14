Work/Life: Is the Cutback on Business Travel Cutting Into Business?

Business travel is the oil that lubricates the wheels of business. I’ve always felt that companies that cut back on travel for business are cutting back on their business’s prospects. Now several surveys say that while technology can help, nothing really can take the place of face-to-face meetings.

The first survey was recently issued by HSMAI in advance of its Affordable Meetings National and Event Technology Expo. One of the main findings of the survey is that technology cannot replace a host of critical roles, including: 1) socializing and networking spontaneously, 2) helping attendees best put names with faces, 3) allowing more free and open dialogue between attendees and vendors/presenters, 4) training effectively via live and personal interaction, 5) paying greater attention to others when face-to-face, and 6) engaging in real-time conversation that is not interrupted by technical glitches.

A just-released Forbes Insight study reinforced those findings with its own finding that business executives prefer face-to-face meetings, mainly because personal meetings enable people to build stronger relationships. Not only that, but face-to-face sessions allow people to “read” the other person.