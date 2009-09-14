Make Them Need You – Become Indispensable To Your Clients

Last week I introduced Ajit Prabhu , the co-founder and chief executive officer of QuEST Global . My interview with him was fascinating, and during our discussion, I learned that the basic idea behind QuEST was born while Ajit was working at General Electric . Whether Ajit knew it or not, he began employing the time-tested stratagem – Exchange the role of guest to that of host .

Ajit noticed

that his boss continually struggled with sustaining a sufficient supply of

engineering resources. Because GE lacked sufficient full-time engineers, the

company relied on relatively small, local talent agencies and consultancies to

meet its demand. But more often than not, the applicants didn’t actually meet

the needs of GE managers.

Ajit would

hear them complain about how the managers had to sift through piles of files to

only find one or two people who could actually fit the job requirements. Ajit

could not resist what he saw as an exciting opportunity. He felt he could do a

better job than many of these local agencies. Although Ajit enjoyed his work at

GE, he was only a guest in that company. He relied on GE, his host, to support

him.

But Ajit could

not suppress his desire to start a business any longer. So after several months

toying with the idea, Ajit met Aravind Melligeri, another entrepreneur at

heart, and the men immediately clicked. Aravind agreed to take responsibility

for finance and operations. Ajit would handle sales and client relations. They

established their engineering outsourcing firm,

QuEST, and started working for their first client, Ajit’s previous manager at

GE.

They proved

their worth, won more work from GE, hired more engineers, and watched their

revenues grow. From the start, they earned much more from this business than

they would have as employees. They reinvested the excess money into the

company to fuel growth.

They now

faced a critical strategic decision: how should we grow? They could either hunt

down new customers or seek out new work from their current client, GE.

Compelling arguments exist for seeking out new customers. This path reduces

risk. A company’s revenue is more stable if it diversifies across clients and

services.

But QuEST

has thrived by adopting precisely the opposite strategy than the accepted norm.

Instead of seeking out new customers or expanding into new services, the team

focused on winning more of the same business from GE. They increased their

dependence on GE, but by choosing this unorthodox approach, they triggered a

strategic dynamic that has created superior competitive advantage.