The Other Hybrid: Toyota’s Auris HSD Revealed

Yesterday we looked at leaked information about the 2010 Prius plug-in hybrid, scheduled to be unveiled at next week’s Frankfurt Motor Show. But Toyota has more than just the Prius up its sleeve for Frankfurt: The company is also planning to show off the Auris HSD concept car, which will be the first mainstream European vehicle to feature full hybrid technology–the ability to run on, gas, electric, or a combination. HSD is already available in the third generation Prius, and Toyota plans to make it available in every vehicle model by 2020.

Like the Prius, the hatchback Auris is designed for fuel efficiency. The front and rear bumpers have sharp edges to smooth over passing air, and the wheels and tires are reportedly designed to cut wind and road resistance. All told, the Auris has a drag coefficient of 0.28, while the Prius has a drag of 0.25. The Auris also features a Prius-like solar panel array on its roof to give the ventilation system some extra oomph.

Essentially, the Auris is the European version of the Prius, sans the plug-in capabilities of the newest model. But its a big step in familiarizing the European market with the hybrid technology that Toyota has made ubiquitous in the US and Japan. The Auris will go on sale some time during the second half of 2010.

[Via Motortrend]