Cute Design That Isn’t Dumb

Cute is the enemy of serious–so it makes sense that a slew of designers, when trying to find something fresher than the tyranny of cleanly modernism, resort to what’s kitschy, goofy, or light-hearted.

The problem is, most of that stuff rarely rises beyond the level of gimmicks. One exception is the portfolio of Merry, a small, relatively unknown Spanish design firm that does interiors and products. Their general approach is to find a new way to interact with objects that you’d never give much thought to, outside of how they look. What results is charming. Check it out:

Trash cans are usually designed to fade from view. Merry’s Leggs trash can–part of a series–takes a different tack, literally elevating the bin to become an icon and center of attention:

Screen, a stool that doubles as a floor lamp:

The “Socks” end tables look handsome enough, with slip-covers that slide over the legs. But take away the bottom drawer, and the anthropomorphic design becomes unmistakable–the piece takes on the look of a cuddly Space Invader: