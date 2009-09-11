The WTC Memorial: Rebranded

Few things symbolize the debacle that has ensued at the WTC site after the 9/11 attacks better than the actual logo for the memorial–Or, as it’s called, the “National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center.”

Finally, some things are changing for the better: Landor, a branding consultancy, has recently unveiled the new identity for the site, which has been renamed, simply, “9/11 Memorial.”

According to Landor:

In an effort to make the memorial distinctive and accessible to the general public, the name was shortened to “9/11 Memorial.” With the name change came the need to create a new visual identity that reinforced the spirit of rebuilding. The new visual icon is built upon two pillars of strength and solidarity. The simplistic use of the date, 9/11, with the ’11’ standing alone in a subdued blue against the black ‘9’ and ‘Memorial,’ the icon allows the gravity and authenticity of the events that occurred on 9/11 to speak for themselves.

The new identity coincides with the opening of the new 9/11 preview site downtown, which showcases the plans that are being built now (very, very slowly).

Branding might seem silly in such a grave and solemn context, but images matter–and let’s hope that these images herald a turning point in the momentum at the site.

[Via Brand New, which has more images and information]