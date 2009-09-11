Going Green in the Professional Services Sector: The Paperless Office

Incorporating environmentally-friendly practices into office operations is an effective means of contributing to sustainability, cutting overhead expenses, and strengthening public relations. One of the most significant methods of going green at any professional services business is to strive toward the “paperless office.”

While it isn’t feasible to eliminate all paper use, there are many ways to reduce paper waste in the office and tangibly benefit the environment and your bottom line. There’s certainly a lot of room for improvement. According to the International Institute for Environment and Development, businesses still keep 95 percent of their information on paper. Over 40 percent of the US’s solid waste is paper. Widely-cited statistics put the average American office worker’s paper waste output at 375 pounds per year, while those in financial sectors produce an average of 500 pounds annually.

The Daily Green points out that paper production is the fourth-leading source of greenhouse gas emissions among domestic manufacturers. They estimate that if US offices cut paper use by only 10 percent, it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1.6 million tons per year. In addition, GreenAndSave.com has found that basic efforts to reduce paper waste in the office save at least $125 annually per employee.

Here are a few ways to become more eco-friendly and cut operational costs by working toward a paperless office. They are easy to implement; the only obstacle is resolving to make the effort.

Substitute technology for paper whenever possible. Email, online fax services, and website message boards are convenient alternatives to printed communication. Forms and reports can be circulated and stored as PDF files.

When hard copies are necessary, forgo individual printouts, and let as few as possible be shared. Memos can be posted to a bulletin board, rather than sent to everyone. Don’t forget to proof read before printing. If a traditional fax must be sent, skip the cover sheet.

Office paper consumption for internal use only can be cut almost in half just by printing and copying on both sides of a sheet of paper. Set your printers and copy machines to use two sides by default. Pages printed on one side can be saved for scrap paper.