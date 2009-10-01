Why market your company with stick-on emotion when you can tap the real thing?

Marketers caught on early that emotion sells product. “Would your husband marry you again?” screams a Palmolive ad from 1921. (Not unless you scrub with Palmolive soap, honey.) Today, Heineken has promised warmer international relations via handoffs of Premium Light from mountain men to Indians to ballerinas. And, of course, Axe has sold young men on the fantasy of hooking up with deodorant-loving nymphomaniacs.

Emotional appeals are ubiquitous. They’re also interchangeable. It would be just as easy to pitch Heineken as an aphrodisiac and Axe as a global harmonizer (“Peace starts in the pits”).

And that’s the problem: It’s all stick-on emotion. Sometimes that works brilliantly (see: Corona). Other times, it’s as weird and clumsy as an adhesive moustache — remember Carl’s Jr. and Paris Hilton’s sexed-up hamburger ad? Fortunately, there’s a better and more sustainable way to create emotion: Mean it.

It wouldn’t be that hard to take emotion seriously. Most fabric softeners, for instance, have sold themselves with stick-on “mother’s love.” That is, when you use Downy or the like, you’re not really softening your family’s clothes; you’re telling your child, “I love you.” (The children of the world, though, want mothers to know that there’s a more effective way to show love: unlimited texting.)

Why not simply replace the fake emotion with a real one? What if Downy started doing things to help struggling mothers — and then used their ads to talk about the work? What if Bounce retaliated by throwing its weight behind job seekers looking to bounce back from a layoff? What if all this good work raised the competitive hackles of the not-to-be-underestimated Snuggle Bear? Perhaps it could sponsor a winter-coat drive.

What we’re proposing here is an arms race of goodness — a generation of companies that compete on real emotion rather than stick-on sentiments. Maybe that sounds Pollyanna-ish. If so, let us introduce you to some companies succeeding by meaning it.

Toms Shoes has a simple business model: Buy a pair of shoes, and it’ll send a second pair to a child who needs it. This year, it’ll send about 300,000 pairs of shoes to the developing world. And because it’s the company’s genuine passion to do so, Toms can take advantage of the word of mouth built into its product and spend dramatically less on marketing than other shoe companies. When you mean it, convincing customers doesn’t take as much shouting.