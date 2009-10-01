advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Making Nice: The Stops and Starts of Advertising for a Cause

By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

1. Trident’s Happy Face

Most sugarless brands claim that chewing their gum leads to better health. But Trident does more to support oral hygiene: Since 2004, the company has worked with Smiles Across America to provide dental services to 115,000 elementary-school children in need.

2. General Mills’ Sugar Smack

The Toaster Strudel peddler is engaging in a bit of hocus-pocus worthy of the Trix rabbit when it links its sugary breakfast treats to a broader mission of building young minds. But in its 12 years, General Mills’ Box Tops for Education campaign has bought $250 million worth of supplies, textbooks, and computers for K — 8 schools.

3. SC Johnson’s Plastic Pitch

The household-products giant pledges to be an eco-friendly part of your family. But the “family company” has a lineup of products that will have a negative effect on the environment for millennia. Its newest product, Ziploc Evolve bags, made with 25% less plastic, would help SC Johnson’s claim only if it stopped selling its standard Ziplocs, which take more than 500 years to biodegrade.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life