Why Mr. Clean Wants to Wash Your Car

“To grow an $80 billion company like P&G requires a lot of effort. We need to find ideas where we can blow out a concept and make it big. In the United States, more than two-thirds of consumer spending is on services, and we see opportunities to take a strong brand like Mr. Clean and turn it into a service.

There’s no national car wash. It’s a fragmented $8 billion industry. We’re creating an environment that’s comfortable for both women and men. We have Wi-Fi and coffee bars and giant water guns for the kids. As the cars go through the tunnel, kids can shoot soap on them. We want to really focus on the service experience. This isn’t about selling Mr. Clean car-wash kits.

The demand is there. Recently, we did research in Atlanta and when we mentioned that Mr. Clean Car Washes were coming soon, people’s faces lit up. Some started singing the jingle from back in the day. There’s a built-in excitement, and we’re aiming to be a national player.”