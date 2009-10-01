Inside Barbie’s Fun House

Come on, Barbie, let’s go … shopping! For the doll’s 50th birthday this year, corporate parent Mattel wrapped up a whopper of a present: Barbie’s first-ever flagship store. The six-story, 35,000-square-foot House of Barbie in Shanghai, designed by New York’s Slade Architecture, “is the first physical representation of the new chapter of Barbie,” says Richard Dickson, senior VP of the brand. It’s a timely project. With U.S. sales down in recent years, Mattel hopes Barbie will take off in emerging markets like China, where she really is a fresh face. The retail space’s design reflects her ambition to be more than a plaything — House of Barbie also has apparel, a beauty salon, and a café. “Mattel wanted to raise the experience to the level of a flagship fashion store, as opposed to a flagship toy store,” says architect James Slade. The message: Life in plastic? It’s fantastic.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens