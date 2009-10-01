Gilt Groupe Without Guilt: Fans Flaunt Their Finds

Nothing’s sexier than a bargain. Sure, you can spend $1,340 on a Marc Jacobs sweater that’s softer than a baby’s skin — or you can buy the same sweater for $174 and be stylish and savvy. This potent cocktail of luxury and value has made Gilt Groupe — an e-commerce site that runs daily private sales of high-end designer apparel, accessories, and home furnishings discounted as much as 85% off — a breakout success amid sluggish consumer spending.

Gilt expects to rake in more than $500 million in revenue in 2010, 20 times what it reaped in 2008. “Companies like private sales because they maintain the exclusivity and integrity of their brands,” says Sucharita Mulpuru, an analyst at Forrester Research. “Gilt’s only big competitor is the outlet malls.” Venture capitalists have embraced it as passionately as overstocked designers, pumping in $40 million this summer and pushing its value to about $400 million.

The members-only site has amassed more than 1 million users in two years through friends tapping friends and occasional offers to join in urban-lifestyle newsletters such as RareDaily. These fans drive growth by eagerly clicking refresh when new sales go up at noon Eastern. Seven dedicated followers tell Gilt’s story — and proudly display their purchases.

Annie Au

Derivatives options associate

GUILTY OF: “Sometimes before I buy, I’ll chat with friends and ask them for their opinion. On the Web site, you can copy and paste the image, so it’s easy to send. It’s just like shopping in a store.”

SCORED: 7 for All Mankind straight-leg jeans

PAID: $109, originally $175 to $200

Jessica Hallie

Stylist and personal shopper, Anthropologie

GUILTY OF: “I shop sample sales every day, since it’s my job to know the industry. I get the Gilt alert on my BlackBerry at noon, and then I run to a computer — it’s hard to view on my BlackBerry. I wish Gilt had a BlackBerry-friendly version.”

SCORED: Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent black suede wedges

PAID: $68, originally $358

Geoffrey Chen

VP, foreign exchange trading, the Royal Bank of Scotland

GUILTY OF: “Every day I find something that I could or would buy, but obviously I need to maintain some discipline.”

SCORED: Benjamin Bixby tuxedo blazer

PAID: $378, originally $1,395

Ashlie Darrel

Production assistant, Calvin Klein; contestant on reality show Stylista

GUILTY OF: “I play around a lot — I zoom in and look at the fabric, the texture, the color, and the details. They do a good job of blending up-and-coming designers with established ones.”

SCORED: Galliano print wrap dress

PAID: $270, originally $500