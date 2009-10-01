Numerology: The Business of Candy

The U.S. candy manufacturing industry includes about 1,600 companies, but just 2 (the Hersheys Co. and Mars Snackfoods U.S.) make 15 of the top-20 selling chocolate candy bars.

Only 26% of homes gives out full-sized candy bars. Fun-sized Snickers bars are the most popular Halloween candy.

Treat: Austin, Charlotte, and San Antonio lead U.S. Halloween spending on candy and decorations, with $53 per household.

Trick: Cincinnati spends the least, $35.

93% of kids go trick-or-treating.

There are 22 M&M colors.