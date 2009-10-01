Stinking It Up: Lessons From a PR Failure

I’ve been thinking a lot about poop lately, and not just because I have two young kids. In particular, I’ve been pondering that clichéd philosophical question: If a bear poops in the woods and nobody’s around, does it still stink?

Recently, DoSomething.org hosted what I’d normally consider a successful party. The event raised half a million dollars. We honored five amazing youths for doing amazing things, from building an orphanage in Nepal to registering thousands of new voters. (Read their stories at FastCompany.com.) Our red carpet at Harlem’s Apollo Theater was packed with celebs, and performers including Boys Like Girls and Akon — who crowdsurfed — rocked the place. The 1,600 people there were floored. But did anybody else smell what we were cooking? Nope.

Our event PR, it turns out, was crappy. We generated almost no buzz. For the time, energy, and money that go into an event, it ought to reach well beyond the room. You want that poop in the woods to stink far and wide.

After the event, I sat down with my staff to analyze what went wrong and then I called some PR experts for advice. Given how many other organizations — for-profit and not-for-profit — do events, I thought the lessons might be worth sharing. Here’s what we’ll do next time.

Do some digging. We ended up with some run-of-the-mill photos, but Tess Finkle of Metro PR says our shots could have been better had we done more research: Find a juicy story. Get the photo. Were there people in the room who once dated? Which people were meeting for the first time? (The answer was yes: Boys Like Girls have a pet turtle named Dorota, named after the Gossip Girl character, and they met Zuzanna Szadkowski, who plays Dorota, at the event. Unfortunately, I have no photo.)

Be exclusive. We had celebs at the event, but we didn’t exploit them well. Nobody loves exclusivity more than the media, so give a blog, a TV outlet, and a magazine one-on-ones with the night’s big names. The sidebar exclusives benefit the talent, too: It’s a chance to build their bleeding-heart brands.

Get help. Especially for youth-focused orgs like mine, the Web is crucial. Next time, I’ll give free flights and hotel to Fred Figglehorn, the 16-year-old You-Tube star with more than 55 million views and 276,000 MySpace friends. And Lisa Witter, COO of Fenton Communications, told me to think beyond “official” bloggers: “You’ve got a zillion Facebook friends and Twitter followers. Don’t forget to recruit them. You never know who has what friend.” Had our 18 staffers and 12 interns utilized their Facebook networks, we would have reached 12,781 people.