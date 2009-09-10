The 50 Cent Bible

When Robert Greene published The 48 Laws of Power in 2000, a book that has sold over 800,000 copies, he had no idea the book would become a mega cult classic–and not just amongst business types. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson credits Green’s work with his success: in 2008 he was named the #1 earning Hip-Hop Cash King by Forbes, and as an investor of Vitamin Water he also cashed in when Coca-Cola bought the brand. But the single most defining moment in 50’s life, he says, is when he completely let go of his fear. Fear nothing, and you shall succeed. This is the basic tenant of a groundbreaking collaboration between 50 and Greene which includes intimate stories from 50’s life on the streets and in the boardroom, as well as examples of others who have overcome adversity through understanding and practicing THE 50TH LAW.