Effective Leadership Strategies for Chief Operating Officers

As a c-level executive, the Chief Operating Officer is expected to
be involved in the day-to-day operations of a company. Companies large
and small have a chief operations officers in some capacity. While
established companies will have a COO position, emerging entrepreneurs
assume the position along with other C-Level posts (e.g. chief,
marketing, financial and executive officer). When all is said and done,
the COO has a significant impact on how the company is run, because
he/she is involved in so many different areas of the company.
The following advice for would-be and established COO incorporates
input from professionals who are current and former C-Level executives
themselves, as well as fellow business experts, from various LinkedIn forums.
Decision Maker
The COO carries the responsibility of reporting to the COO and board
of directors regarding every area of operation, and making key
decisions for all areas of the company. The COO is described as the
“daily communicator,” and should have a constant and deep understanding
of how each department functions on a daily basis, communicating with
managers and directors on every level. In addition, the COO works and
communicates with investors and customers as well. As such, A COO
should be well versed in the vocabulary of all aspects of business.
Internal Leader
While the COO is the face of the company to the outside world, the
COO is the face of internal operations and leadership. He or she is
responsible for…
