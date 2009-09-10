Brand Yourself and 4 Other Tips for Success From The Sartorialist

Starting in September of 2005, Scott Schuman became The Sartorialist, a fashion blogger with a lot more up his tailored coat sleeves than street shots of pretty people. He has created a thriving street style blog, not only accrediting himself as a guy with a great eye for fashion, but as a world-recognized photographer, and as a brand. This August, he released a compilation book of his photos aptly titled, The Sartorialist. In honor of Mercedes-Benz Spring 2010 Fashion Week in New York City, we share with you his nuggets of wisdom, as well as a few peeks at his book.
