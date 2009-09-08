The Recovery is Here. Where are You?

Are you one of those managers who has been keeping your head down for fear that if you look up, you’ll be the next to go? Are you playing it safe, rather than taking risks? Are you working harder, rather than smarter just to prove your commitment to senior management? If you answered yes to any of these questions then you may be doing yourself and your company a huge disservice.

What will people remember about you when the recovery arrives? Will they describe you as someone who was always on the front-lines? Innovative? A person who takes charge and leads? Or will they be hard pressed to even recall your name? If it’s the latter, you’re in trouble.

As we move out of this recession, executives will need the strength of their “A” players to rally the troops. Face time will be secondary to the results achieved. No one will care that you put in over 60 hours a week for the past two years. All they will want to know is what you’ve done to help the organization move forward.