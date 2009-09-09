Rumor Mill: Vegetables from the White House Garden to be Sold at DC Farmer’s Market

Ten years ago, few people could have imagined that the First Family would rip up part of the White House lawn and plant a vegetable garden. But that’s exactly what happened in March, when Michelle Obama started work on a 1,100 square foot garden that has since sprouted 225 pounds of tomatoes, rhubarb, peppers, spinach, okra, and more–in other words, far too much for the White House residents to consume on their own. The solution? Setting up shop at a local farmer’s market, of course!

According to Washington DC media outlets, Michelle Obama is supporting a permit request from FreshFarm Markets to shut down a portion of Vermont Avenue near the White House every Thursday afternoon until the end of October. It’s a proposal that could cause some serious traffic jams, which is why FreshFarm only wants to test it out for six weeks.

Disregarding potential complaints from irate commuters stuck in farmer’s market traffic, the proposal is a brilliant idea. Michelle Obama has inadvertently become a health icon thanks to her now legendary buff arms, and it only makes sense that she would try to wield that status to increase awareness about healthy initiatives (i.e organic farming). But what we really want to know is whether the First Lady will make guest appearances at the White House produce stand. And most importantly, will the produce be reasonably priced enough for most DC-ers to afford? We’ll find out soon if/when the FreshFarm permit is accepted.

[Via Washington Post]