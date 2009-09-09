Nine Killer Features in iTunes 9

Today Steve Jobs made a grand reappearance on the Apple stage to introduce iTunes 9 at Apple’s Rock ‘n Roll event in San Francisco. So what’s new?

1) iTunes LP is a new incentive for full-album purchases: you get

images, interviews, liner notes and all the original album material

that don’t usually come with digital downloads.

2) Home Sharing allows you to share all the albums, shows, movies

and music in your iTunes collection with up to five computers in your

household.

3) Even better: you can share apps between your handheld devices

(iPhones and iPod touches) so you never have to buy an app

twice.

4) Improved syncing lets you sync by artist or genre, as well as

playlist.