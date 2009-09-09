Apple Event Preview Round-up

Last week we speculated what Apple would reveal at its event today but things have evolved, as they will do in the swirling primordial rumor-soup of the tech world, so we’ve summarized the latest thinking for you:

iPods With Cameras

This is pretty much a dead-cert, with successive rumors giving away the details and numerous third-party iPod case makers leaking their designs–one more today, even.

The iPod Touch is likely to get the same 3-megapixel auto-focus camera as the iPhone 3GS (and CPU, creating cost savings), while the iPod nano is likely to get a 2-megapixel fixed-focus unit mainly due to the reduced space in its casing. There were briefly rumors the iPod Classic would get a cam too, but they’ve died down and there haven’t been any leaked case designs to support the idea.

iPods With Bigger Capacity, Redesign

Apple surprised many people this morning by slashing the price of the existing Nano, Classic, and Touch iPods. It’s obviously a move to clear the decks to make way for the renewed devices, which are fully expected to come in larger storage capacity–the Touch to get 64GB, the Nano to get 32GB and the Classic to leap to a 240GB hard drive (or perhaps more). The Nano’s also getting a wider-aspect screen.

Apple’s iPod sales are falling, and while including cams will certainly re-invigorate the market (as well as largely sweeping up the cheap digicam scene for Apple) will we see Apple retaining the older small-capacity iPods on sale at significantly reduced prices in order to court spending-shy consumers? I think so.