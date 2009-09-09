Palm Pixi vs. iPhone 3G–Can Palm Steal Apple’s Thunder?

Palm’s next WebOS smartphone has been rumored for ages, and now Palm’s just made the Pixi official. Choosing this morning for a launch pitches Palm in a race to beat Apple’s iPod news…but can the Pixi beat the iPhone in a specs race?

Palm’s Pre was heralded as a potential iPhone-killer well ahead of its launch, but in the end it didn’t quite deliver. Its performance was slightly ahead of the iPhone 3G, but lagged behind Apple’s revamped iPhone 3GS (aided in part by Apple’s enhanced iPhone firmware which works on all its smartphones). Then we heard rumors that Palm was working on another WebOS phone, but it had possibly been delayed due to poor Pre sales. That phone was codenamed Eos and Pixie, and it’s turned out to be the new Palm Pixi–a candybar phone with much simpler design than the Pre. So much simpler, in fact, that it’s probably fairer to compare the Pixi’s performance to the older iPhone 3G–which is still on sale, and is Pixi’s closest competitor. Pixi’s less capable than the Pre, and priced more cheaply, and it makes even more sense.

Check out the comparison table below:

The Pixi is Palm’s effort at an entry-level smartphone, and its rumored pricing pitches it at or about the same level as the iPhone 3G, which Apple chose to retain as the entry-level part of its inventory after releasing the 3GS. In many ways, the comparison chart places the devices as more or less parallel, but there are a few key features that make the Pixi stand out.

First is the Pixi’s physical keypad. This is a huge plus, as some people perceive the touchscreen keypad of the iPhone to be sub-par for their meaty digits. The guys at Engadget even found the keyboard to be strangely utile given its very small size. It’s also engineered without a slider-function, which gave the Palm Pre a reputation for bad build-quality.

Next up is the removable battery. Heavy phone users can simply swap-in a spare. But you’d still have to buy that spare, and there’s a burgeoning iPhone juice-up external battery trade that makes up for the iPhone’s built-in unit, so in that sense the phones are the same. They both have the same capacity, but it’s not yet known how long the Pixi will last–will its newer chips eat less power than Apple’s? Or will its LED flash consume much more energy?