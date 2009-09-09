Creative Deconstruction: Why Dell’s Designers Tear Apart Their Own Computers

Most of a designer’s time is focused on the pursuit of improvement at the moment of creation–the birth of a product’s lifecycle. But it is often important to look at the other end of the lifecycle–the deconstruction of the very products that they create. About once a year, our creative professionals here at Dell get out of the studio and head down the road to the Goodwill Computer Works where we summarily tear apart the same class of products we are designing.

Goodwill has become a significant recycler of computers which they receive from various recycling programs and from individuals that drop them off as donations. They are sorted first for those that can be re-conditioned, or have parts shared with other systems that can then be re-sold through the Goodwill retail store. This effectively extends the life and makes computer equipment more accessible to more users. Next, they are scavenged for useful spare parts that often need to be replaced on computers. If you have a missing door or hinge from a notebook, this is the place to find a replacement. When there is simply no more usefulness in the computers, they are torn apart to extract their recyclable components–plastics, metals, cables, etc.

Beyond being a bit therapeutic for our designers, who volunteer their services for the day, it provides an enlightening insight

into that part of a product’s life that is so often overlooked. I would

recommend this experience to all product designers. It often shows that

what makes a product easy to manufacture in the age of DFM (design for

manufacture) can sometimes have the opposite effect at the end of the

product’s life. Experiencing this will certainly bring a broader perspective to your

work.

In fact, participating in this activity teaches the designer the most when it comes to the actual design process. It becomes a study in how past designers and engineers solved the same problem in different ways, such as all the various ways components are held in place and how that process has evolved over time. Those methods will be the difference between gentle persuasions and brute force to separate the parts. They can also make a significant difference in the time it takes to tear one apart, from being measured in minutes to hours.