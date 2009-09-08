advertisement
Patient Centered Design: Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

In the spring of 2009, the architectural team at Astorino unveiled the new design, thoughtful and creative for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Featuring the most advanced technology, the iconographic building sits on a hilltop site, visible from far distances in many directions. The Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh journey begins when a child leaves home, and this building tells her, from miles away, that this is a place for kids.

