The Simple, Secret iPhone Tethering Fix

As Apple’s music event draws closer, there’s plenty of speculation that a new version of iTunes might be nigh–and with it, a pwn-resistant version of iPhone OS 3.1. So with a healthy fear of Apple’s anti-hacker scheming, it bears mentioning that not all iPhone workarounds involve offending the Cupertino gods. And not all involve downloads, or Terminal commands, or actual work. This is one such workaround.

This dead-simple iPhone tethering fix isn’t new, but with all the flotsam of Apple coverage surrounding MMS and new iPods, it seems to have been lost in the mire. Three reasons you should care:

1) It works flawlessly via Bluetooth or USB, giving you mobile 3G anywhere.

2) It incurs no extra charges (that I’ve found with my AT&T account)

3) It takes 10 seconds to enable, no computer needed, and

4) AT&T knows of the fix, and they’re tolerating it, according to PC Magazine.