The Simple, Secret iPhone Tethering Fix

As Apple’s music event draws closer, there’s plenty of speculation that a new version of iTunes might be nigh–and with it, a pwn-resistant version of iPhone OS 3.1. So with a healthy fear of Apple’s anti-hacker scheming, it bears mentioning that not all iPhone workarounds involve offending the Cupertino gods. And not all involve downloads, or Terminal commands, or actual work. This is one such workaround.
This dead-simple iPhone tethering fix isn’t new, but with all the flotsam of Apple coverage surrounding MMS and new iPods, it seems to have been lost in the mire. Three reasons you should care:
1) It works flawlessly via Bluetooth or USB, giving you mobile 3G anywhere.
2) It incurs no extra charges (that I’ve found with my AT&T account)
3) It takes 10 seconds to enable, no computer needed, and
4) AT&T knows of the fix, and they’re tolerating it, according to PC Magazine.
Alright, so that’s four reasons–but let’s get to the tethering.
Here’s what you do. First, go to this Australian blogger’s Web site using Mobile Safari on your iPhone: help.benm.at/help.php
Then, scroll down to “Tethering and Internet Settings,” and click the download button next to “Mobileconfigs”. (You’ll have to select your country first.)
After that, enter the Network Settings menu inside your iPhone (Settings –> General –> Network). You’ll now see an option for “Internet Tethering. Go ahead and turn it on.
Once your phone is set up, pair it via Bluetooth or USB, and set up it up as a Network Interface. (On Macs, the Bluetooth wizard will present this option automatically.) Once enabled, your phone will register as an Internet connection every time it’s near (or plugged into) your computer, so you don’t have to go through the pairing process each time. Instead, each time you connect to your phone, you’ll see a message like this.
If you’d like to see a video tutorial, check out this one.
Correction: this post originally incorrectly identified an article above as coming from PCWorld.