First Look: Yubo, the Lunchbox That Lasts a Lifetime

I confess, I’m kind of a joke around the office, with my little plastic containers filled with last night’s leftovers for lunch. Mock if you must, dear colleagues. But behold my shoe collection! A girl must deploy her diminishing resources wisely.

Which brings me, of course, to the topic of lunchboxes. This week, while most of the world is focused on getting their tykes off to school with the latest Spider-Man or Hello Kitty lunchboxes, I’m enamored of a far more creative line launching next week at ABC’s Kid Expo in Las Vegas, the annual trade show for the juvenile products industry.

Designed by Whipsaw, the hot Silicon Valley industrial design firm, the Yubo lunchbox is a super-cool, super-functional box launched by a new company (of which Whipsaw’s president and this week’s Expert Design blogger Dan Harden

is a partner) called Kinsco.

A year ago, when the economy was tanking, Harden and his team were sitting around talking about designing products that were centered around family values, in the nicest possible way. “We wanted to showcase how design can make life better, easier, and more fulfilling,” says Harden.

What’s more primal then feeding a child? What’s more frustrating than trying to find a way to get that food to school unsquashed, unspoiled, and appealing enough not to be traded for a Ding Dong?