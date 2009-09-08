Effective Leadership Strategies for Chief Marketing Officers

According to Greg Welch of Spencer Stuart, the average Chief Marketing Officer tenure in 2008 was 28 months, up four months since 2004. In comparison, the average CIO lasts 38 months, and no other c-level executive checks in under 46. Earlier this year, Forbes.com discussed why Chief Marketing Officers have a short life.

CMOs have to balance their responsibility to drive business

performance and brand development over the long-run, with the need for

short-term results. In the quick-turn world of CMOs, sometimes tactics

drive strategies. Seth Godin does a nice job of illustrating a world

dependent on tactics in “when tactics drown out strategy.”

Everyone needs results NOW, so CMOs are often stuck in the loop of

trying to drive immediate results instead of creating a plan that could

work but may take months to come to fruition.

For aspiring CMOs, newly appointed CMOs, or those who have managed

to survive in this difficult environment, we share our perspective on

key areas of focus in providing marketing leadership.

The Customer is #1

Your customer is the buyer and the decision maker. The best CMOs

immerse themselves in the customer mindset. Learn as much as you can

about your customer through research, collecting customer data,

considering competitive options, and understanding the overall market

reality from your customer’s perspective. Beyond this, great marketers

proactively get out of the office and get out of the conference/focus

group rooms to watch consumers in their homes, in their cars and

offices, in the retail environments. Watching the consumer interact

with the brand (or competing brand offerings) in real-life yields

observations (reactions, emotions, work-arounds, combinations with

other products/services) that offer insight into the “real” concerns,

issues, and joys of the consumer – and the things that that are often

unable to articulate.

This may sound obvious and easy, but it can be quite challenging.

There are so many channels to listen to your customer. For example,

are you doing a good job of monitoring customer feedback online? Are

your databases advanced? Are you asking the right questions in focus

groups? Are you even talking to the right customer groups (don’t

underestimate the importance of segmentation, targeting, and consumer

profiles). Bottom line: make it a priority to talk to current and

prospective customer to understand why they love/hate your product

along with the competitors.

Make an Emotional Connection

Imagine that you are providing commentary to a Japanese tourist at a

Russian wedding and your native language is English. Indeed, sometimes

it seems like you need to be a world-class interpreter in order to

effectively market. The bride and groom speak Russian and embody

Russian mores, habits, etc. The tourist speaks Japanese and embodies

those mores, habits, etc. Now you must take the essence of this joyous

occasion in Russian and convey the full emotional aspect to the

Japanese tourist. The fact is that businesses and customers don’t

always speak the same language, but…

