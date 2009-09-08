INNOVATION AND CONTINUOUS LEARNING ARE INSEPARABLE

The enormous amount of change requires an

almost equal speed in learning. Changes are in so many areas like new

technologies, new government guidelines, global markets or social

media/networking. Also it is crucial to not only check your competition and

your customers, but also noncustomers (if you are interested in creating blue

oceans…). Fortunately there is so much knowledge available on or via the

internet.

However you need time as well as a

willingness to learn! Most executives are so busy that they don’t plan any

‘learning time’. Firefighting keeps them away from working on the business.

Somewhere there is an inner voice which says “you should learn ..” but that

voice rarely wins. To silence that voice some buy books. I have been in many rooms of senior

manager and they all have a bookcase in it. But most of these books are not

read…….. Maybe they might even think that they don’t need to learn, as they

are already up to date. Well that might be true for your own company, but

certainly not so in a larger perspective. For instance, there are many great

books (John Kotter) and researches available about change management. But still

are most change initiatives not producing the required results. Why? Because

they don’t know about this knowledge and change in the old way, the way things

get done here.

Therefore I do think it is crucial that

executives see learning time just as important as any other business commitment

And there should be a new, frequent modus of learning/teaching available

(instead of the one-off executive education programs), where they can ongoing

learn the latest findings and know-how from experts, academics and research.

This should be planned for at least half a day each month. Also a proven method

like a mastermind group could be very useful for corporate execs, not only for

entrepreneurs and business owners.