Communicating with your employees

While many folks stand by the familiar saying “no news is good news,” I’ve learned that doesn’t necessarily hold true in the business world. While it implies that everything is running smoothly and nothing has changed, frequent communication is essential to running a successful business.

At my company, TV Ears (www.tvears.com), I’ve found that sharing information with employees on a regular basis not only increases productivity, but also leads to a happier work force. To ensure optimal communication, I’ve concentrated on three tactics:

Announce news internally

More often than not, when an organization launches a new product or hires an executive, employees learn of this through a press release on the Internet. I’ve seen this happen many times and it often leaves staff second guessing their value to the company. Announcing news internally is just as important as broadcasting it externally.

Staff members prefer to be kept in the loop on company developments, both small and large, and sharing such information internally makes them feel more respected. If you have a fairly large organization with numerous locations, consider setting up a company intranet where news can be shared or distribute a company-wide email before the public is informed. Employees will appreciate the effort put forth to ensure they’ve been brought up to speed. Having a system in place for information dissemination will also make certain that the news communicated is consistent throughout the organization.

Maintain annual performance reviews