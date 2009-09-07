Growth by Acquisition

When starting a company, business owners create a list ofgoals they want to accomplish. Some are heftier than others, but the biggest milestone a company can achieve is consistent growth combined with healthy profits. There are many ways to do this including doing it organically, but one option we chose was to acquire a company in a different geographic market or be purchased by an outside organization.

A year ago, my company, San Diego-based Red Door Interactive, acquired Breckenridge Communications, which was headquartered in Denver. Both firms felt that the timing

was right, and I believe we’ve set up this new growth initiative for long-term success. However, history tells us that most acquisitions end up failing to achieve their original goals. So before other companies integrate, here are five critical points I

feel organizations must consider before signing the next term sheet that crosses their desk.

1. Determine your value proposition

When deciding where to expand, companies need to find out if their services are unique and valuable within the prospective markets. Denver was an attractive prospect for Red

Door Interactive because no other Internet Presence Management firm existed in the area. While there were several interactive agencies in town building Web sites for clients, we felt Red Door’s comprehensive online strategies that focus on ensuring that organizations will profit from their Web initiatives was a compelling competitive advantage.

2. How to replicate the business model

Attempting to take a formula and transfer it to a new city can be a daunting, but necessary, task to ensuring a successful acquisition. It’s essential for an established, successful model to be secured and a new destination be selected where it has the ability to flourish.

In our case, we spent almost seven years fine tuning the Red Door Interactive business model in San Diego with the intent on expanding it into new markets. Breckenridge Communications saw the benefits of increased efficiencies and profitability by adopting the processes for the Denver market,

so integration was not only possible, but welcomed by all parties.