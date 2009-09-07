Top 5 Reasons to Blog

You’ve probably heard the word “blog” thrown around many times, and
for good reason. Today more than ever, it is important to have a
company blog. No matter what size business it is—from a small firm to a
large corporation, blogging is one of the best ways of communicating
with customers and clients, and finding a larger audience. Many
companies want to blog, but they don’t know where to start
or what to write about. Mapping out where you want your blog to go, who
you want to reach, and what you want it to accomplish must all be
thought out before opening your blog to the world. Taking the time to
work through these steps will lead to a better outcome and greater
readership. In this week’s top five, we’re exploring the benefits of
effective blogging.
1. Low Cost, Big Audience
A company can start a blog for free in just a few minutes. Setups
for WordPress and Blogger are user-friendly and can be customized to
suit virtually any need. Just by posting a link on the main company
website, your audience can grow in a matter of days. With free or very
low-cost analytics and tracking tools, you’ll keep a pulse on your
readers and gauge where they’re coming from, how often they visit, and
get a view of the overall impact your blog is having. Using these
tools, you can target certain people and areas, see what topics are
most popular, turn leads into repeat customers, and use the information
to grow your business in a way that was not possible before.
Adding good content is a must, not only to keep people coming back,
but for making it search engine friendly, so even more people can find
it. For large and small companies, a blog is a way to connect with
readers on a more personal level, and bring the news to them instead of
them needing to search it out.
2. Create Opportunities
For small businesses especially, a blog can help you gain exposure
with other businesses who may need your services, or who may offer to
help you promote your blog. Blogging can establish valuable connections
and networking opportunities, as well as help produce new ideas through
creativity and reader input. You can use your blog as a launching pad
for new products and services, creating a buzz among readers who may
then pass that information along to others.
Blogging can provide a company yet another outlet, and one that’s
less stuffy or less formal than the corporate website. On a blog, you
can truly reach out and engage the customer in a casual, entertaining
way. The possibilities provided by establishing a presence for your
business in the blogosphere simply aren’t possible with any other
venue, and can provide lasting impact and information for everyone
involved.
3. Build Credibility
With the rise of Gen Y and their increased use of social media, it’s
important to be able to relate to audiences through the platforms they
use most. Showing your audiences and customers that the company is up
on the latest technologies is a great way to increase their trust in
the brand and the products. Audiences are highly aware of…
