Top 5 Reasons to Blog

You’ve probably heard the word “blog” thrown around many times, and for good reason. Today more than ever, it is important to have a company blog. No matter what size business it is—from a small firm to a large corporation, blogging is one of the best ways of communicating with customers and clients, and finding a larger audience. Many companies want to blog, but they don’t know where to start or what to write about. Mapping out where you want your blog to go, who you want to reach, and what you want it to accomplish must all be thought out before opening your blog to the world. Taking the time to work through these steps will lead to a better outcome and greater readership. In this week’s top five, we’re exploring the benefits of effective blogging.

1. Low Cost, Big Audience

A company can start a blog for free in just a few minutes. Setups

for WordPress and Blogger are user-friendly and can be customized to

suit virtually any need. Just by posting a link on the main company

website, your audience can grow in a matter of days. With free or very

low-cost analytics and tracking tools, you’ll keep a pulse on your

readers and gauge where they’re coming from, how often they visit, and

get a view of the overall impact your blog is having. Using these

tools, you can target certain people and areas, see what topics are

most popular, turn leads into repeat customers, and use the information

to grow your business in a way that was not possible before.

Adding good content is a must, not only to keep people coming back,

but for making it search engine friendly, so even more people can find

it. For large and small companies, a blog is a way to connect with

readers on a more personal level, and bring the news to them instead of

them needing to search it out.

2. Create Opportunities

For small businesses especially, a blog can help you gain exposure

with other businesses who may need your services, or who may offer to

help you promote your blog. Blogging can establish valuable connections

and networking opportunities, as well as help produce new ideas through

creativity and reader input. You can use your blog as a launching pad

for new products and services, creating a buzz among readers who may

then pass that information along to others.

Blogging can provide a company yet another outlet, and one that’s

less stuffy or less formal than the corporate website. On a blog, you

can truly reach out and engage the customer in a casual, entertaining

way. The possibilities provided by establishing a presence for your

business in the blogosphere simply aren’t possible with any other

venue, and can provide lasting impact and information for everyone

involved.