Tracking Web Leads…for Free!

In many businesses today, the way to create sales leads is to run a variety of marketing activities, which drive prospects to a web site. Once a prospect clicks through to the web site, they fill out a form to identify themselves and their needs. If people fill out the form and answer the form questions, you can potentially get a treasure trove of data about your marketing programs. For example, you can ask questions such as “how did you hear about this offer?” This kind of feedback is extremely valuable, since it helps you know where to focus your marketing efforts going forward – i.e. what is working and what isn’t.

In my experience, however, people rarely fill out the forms and when they do, the information is often incomplete and inaccurate. So if you are running an integrated campaign with several touch points (e.g. webinar, published articles, blog posts, email blasts, etc.), how can you know what activities were more effective than others? There are hordes of consultants who will sell you services to analyze this type of information, but for young and small companies, I have found that a few simple tricks are usually good enough and offer decent feedback. Here are some ideas: