Best of TreeHugger: When Green Business Goes Bad, BMW’s New Concept Car, and Green Job Myths Debunked

Everyone hates to see a seemingly admirable company get

outed—especially when that company was a successful leader in the green business sector. Hence the controversy when SIGG revealed that after two years of dodging the question, that yes, their bottles contained trace elements of

Bisphenol A. Now, the company is attempting to salvage its reputation with a dubious free exchange offer. Why dubious? Because each customer has to pay to ship their

bottles to New Jersey for a replacement. The whole debacle lead Lloyd Alter to examine how in modern business, transparency is the new black.

An anticipated study from the Royal Academy has concluded

that if we fail to adequately cut greenhouse gas emission levels, there are some feasible geoengineering options

that could be our last resort. One of the frontrunners is a fleet of wind

powered yachts that would whiten clouds with sea salt.

A pervasive study claiming that Obama’s economic policies

would lose two jobs for every ‘green’ job created has been thoroughly debunked

by the Dept. of Energy. An investment firm vested in ethanol supports Gen. Wesley Clark’s motion to

have all fuels sold in the US bear a Countries of Origin Label—is this a Fuel’s

Errand?

In design news, BMW revealed an amazingly ambitious new concept car, called the Vision EfficientDynamics. And eye-catching transformer furniture has finally become affordable.