Best of TreeHugger: When Green Business Goes Bad, BMW’s New Concept Car, and Green Job Myths Debunked

Everyone hates to see a seemingly admirable company get
outed—especially when that company was a successful leader in the green business sector. Hence the controversy when SIGG revealed that after two years of dodging the question, that yes, their bottles contained trace elements of
Bisphenol A. Now, the company is attempting to salvage its reputation with a dubious free exchange offer. Why dubious? Because each customer has to pay to ship their
bottles to New Jersey for a replacement. The whole debacle lead Lloyd Alter to examine how in modern business, transparency is the new black.
An anticipated study from the Royal Academy has concluded
that if we fail to adequately cut greenhouse gas emission levels, there are some feasible geoengineering options
that could be our last resort. One of the frontrunners is a fleet of wind
powered yachts that would whiten clouds with sea salt.
A pervasive study claiming that Obama’s economic policies
would lose two jobs for every ‘green’ job created has been thoroughly debunked
by the Dept. of Energy. An investment firm vested in ethanol supports Gen. Wesley Clark’s motion to
have all fuels sold in the US bear a Countries of Origin Label—is this a Fuel’s
Errand?
In design news, BMW revealed an amazingly ambitious new concept car, called the Vision EfficientDynamics. And eye-catching transformer furniture has finally become affordable.
One forward-thinking (though admittedly pessimistic) designer has come up with a blueprint for a robot that will help plants grown on Mars. And an inflatable solar panel film that zips together has been placed on the drawing board.
And finally, introducing . . . Estuary Power? Mixing fresh and salt water, a reaction occurs so that a new
salinity equilibrium can be reached. Researchers have discovered that this reaction could be harnessed in estuaries to create clean, “always on” power.
