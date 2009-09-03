Find Inspiration And Create Aspiration

Most successful people are somehow inspired to do things differently. For some it is an innovative idea, and for others it is identifying a need and filling it. For Ajit Prabhu , the co-founder and chief executive officer of QuEST Global , it was a car.

At a time

when few in Ajit’s home town in India could afford an automobile, Ajit’s uncle

drove one to and from his incense shop. Ajit wanted a car too. So

in eighth grade, when his friends invited him to play, Ajit said no. He

decided instead to work on his new business selling incense sticks, just like

his uncle.

This was one

of the first unconventional choices that Ajit made in his life. His

entrepreneur spirit was strong and so was his desire to make a living. The

value of aspirations cannot be ignored, and Ajit says that it is one of the

three fundamental requirements for building a successful business.

“To build

something and create some value, you have to have aspirations – that’s

absolutely important,” says Ajit.

It was

Ajit’s early aspirations that led him to reject the traditional path

repeatedly, choosing incense over play, opportunity over predictability,

throughout his entire life.

Ajit’s

willingness to pursue uncommon options led him to co-found QuEST Global, an

engineering consultancy

and outsourcing firm, in 1997 with one partner and one client. As

of 2009, his company is approaching $100 million in revenue, employs 1,600

people across 17 countries, and services many of the world’s largest firms.

QuEST Global

is a leading provider of diversified engineering services and manufacturing.

The company helps customers in the aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare,

industrial products, marine, nuclear engineering, oil & gas, power

generation, and transportation industries. QuEST helps cut product development

costs, shorten lead times, extend capacity and maximize engineering resources

availability by providing support across the complete product life cycle.