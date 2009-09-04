Google and Future of Information and Copyright

On Wednesday, news broke of Google finally receiving a patent for their “graphical user interface.” The patent, five years in the making, puzzled just about everyone; how could something so simple require a patent? A day earlier, stories swirled of a popular Apple app developer who had his application rejected by the company because a feature in his product was too similar to their ubiquitous “chat bubbles,” which Apple claimed they have trademarked. The common thread between the stories is the topic of intellectual property rights, which has become increasingly popular in wake of the rise of social media.

With the help of Twitter, FriendFeed, Facebook and more, information

can spread across the world in a matter of minutes. We can access these

programs from our phones, computers and iPods and know what’s going on

before it even reaches the mainstream media. With all of these

different methods, it’s easy for the true source to be lost in the

shuffle. People can claim ownership of something, and the owner may

never find out. The opportunity for someone to start a blog and

essentially aggregate content from just about anywhere has troubled the

news industry especially.

Recently, the Associated Press released a statement regarding copyright infringement, and has started charging anyone an

upwards of $25 to redistribute single quotes, even if they attribute it

properly. The AP, and many others, have tirelessly developed tools to

scan the web for copyright infringement. Other times, it may be found

but rarely reported. For instance, the work of a little known blogger

won’t be recognizable on the New York Times, but the work of the New

York Times will be recognized on a little known blog.

What is copyright worth? As stories of the decline in sales of

newspapers continue to be reported, as well as the possible shift in

newspapers going completely digital, is it really worth these companies

to go after such seemingly insignificant details?

Readers look to mainstream media sources because of the reputation

they’ve built over the years, and the influence that they have. With

the shift towards digital, they lose some control over their content;

news and information cannot be…

