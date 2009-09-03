Change Management in 4 Steps

When you are kicking off a new change initiative, the highest leverage activity bar none is face-to-face engagement with your key opinion leaders. Don’t make the mistake of writing emails, designing brochures, putting together PowerPoints and sending them out into the change-o-sphere unescorted. Change is interactive. Here are the four steps to master:

1. Create enticing events that bring people together to discuss what you are up to. Don’t show up to tell them. Don’t broadcast. Involve them. Ask them. Engage them.

2. Be a good teacher. This means you do these things extremely well:

*Connect with the audience. Become adept at listening and learning. Talk only about what your audience cares about. Everything else… they don’t care about.

*Honor political realities. Know when to speak, when to shut up, when to defer, and what to do to ensure you are not blacklisted because of a political faux pas.

*Tell great stories. People are not won over with facts or functionality. They are won by desire. Good storytellers make people want to know more. Facts and function follow, carried along in the current of desire.

*Push back on substance when needed. Know your program. If a listener gets it wrong, correct them…tactfully and graciously, of course.